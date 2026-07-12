Orioles' Taylor Ward: Ends power drought in win

Ward went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Royals.

Ward snapped a long homer drought, last leaving the yard June 22 in Anaheim. The veteran outfielder has hit safely in eight of his last nine games amid what's been something of a bizarre season at the plate so far. Ward sports a career-high .385 on-base percentage and is batting a respectable .256 through 434 plate appearances, but his .361 slugging percentage is his lowest mark since 2019 and comes one year after he slugged a career-high .475 over 157 games for the Angels in 2025.