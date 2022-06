Nevin went 1-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Blue Jays.

Nevin delivered a key blow during the Orioles' six-run rally in the second inning, clubbing an RBI double to drive in Adley Rutschman. Nevin has gotten regular run since Ramon Urias (oblique) has been sidelined, and he's driven in six and scored four runs despite hitting just .148 across his last eight games. Overall, Nevin is hitting .204/.294/.290 in 109 plate appearances on the season.