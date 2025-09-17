Wells (2-0) earned the win Wednesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Wells was sharp again Wednesday, holding the White Sox to a lone run on Mike Tauchman's fourth-inning homer. In three starts since returning from UCL revision surgery that he underwent in June of last year, the right-hander has allowed just four runs while issuing just one walk and striking out 14 over 17.2 innings. Wells will look to keep rolling in his next outing, tentatively lined up for next week at home against the Rays.