The Orioles optioned Wells to Double-A Bowie on Sunday.

Wells surrendered three runs over 2.2 frames Saturday against the Yankees and has an 11.00 ERA and 8:9 K:BB in three starts since the All-Star break, leading Baltimore to send him to the minors to straighten things out. The right-hander had a 3.18 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 103:24 K:BB across 104.2 innings during the first half of the season, and the Orioles are likely hoping he can quickly regain that form in the minors and rejoin the big-league rotation.