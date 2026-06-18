Orioles' Vance Honeycutt: Back in action

Honeycutt (quadriceps) returned to High-A Frederick's lineup Tuesday.

After missing some time with left quadriceps tightness, Honeycutt has gone 1-for-5 with a double, a walk and two RBI over two games since returning to action. The 23-year-old outfielder took the Grapefruit League by storm earlier this year, homering in each of his first four at-bats during spring training with the Orioles, but he's slashing just .200/.305/.407 with eight homers, seven doubles, 25 RBI and 18 stolen bases over 175 plate appearances at the High-A level.