Sullivan was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday.

Before being optioned to Triple-A and losing the job to Kyle Higashioka, Sullivan logged seven hits in 25 spring raining at-bats. The catcher has gotten off to a great start in Triple-A this year, slashing .472/.500/.722 in 38 plate appearances. In a corresponding move, Graham Pauley was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.