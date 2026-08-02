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Rockies' Brett Sullivan: Logs first career steal

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sullivan went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Royals.

Sullivan's theft was the first of his career. Both of his attempts have come over his last 13 contests, a span in which he has gone 10-for-31 (.323) at the plate. The catcher is hitting .236 with a .680 OPS, four home runs, 18 RBI, 15 runs scored, 10 doubles and one triple over 151 plate appearances this season. Sullivan has yet to receive significant playing time, but that would likely change if Hunter Goodman is dealt prior to Monday's trade deadline.

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