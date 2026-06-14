Rockies' Brett Sullivan: Pops another homer in loss

Sullivan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Athletics.

Sullivan has hit four homers this season, all coming since May 26. Over his last nine games, he has gone 8-for-21 (.381) despite filling a backup role. While his bat has improved lately, Sullivan is no real threat to Hunter Goodman's status as the Rockies' starting catcher. On the year, Sullivan is batting .229 with a .679 OPS, 13 RBI, seven runs scored, six doubles and no stolen bases over 104 plate appearances.