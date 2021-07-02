Abrams exited Wednesday's Double-A contest after a collision at second base in the ninth inning, MLB.com reports.
Abrams went 1-for-4 in the contest before the incident, which resulted in the 20-year-old leaving the field unable to put much weight on his left leg. The extent of the injury is unclear, but it's worth noting that Abrams did not play in either game of Thursday's doubleheader. He has been solid in his first Double-A campaign, slashing .290/.357/.414 with two homers, 23 RBI and 13 stolen bases over 42 games.
