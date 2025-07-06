Morgan will serve as the Padres' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Rangers, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Morgan will be making the first start of his professional career, as he's worked exclusively in relief since signing with the Padres as an undrafted free agent in 2022. The 25-year-old is available on five days' rest and has covered two innings in both of his last two relief appearances, but the Padres aren't likely to push his workload too far beyond that level Sunday before turning the game over to the bullpen.