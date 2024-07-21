Peralta went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Guardians.
Peralta has hit both of his homers this season in July, and he's batting .333 (12-for-36) this month. The outfielder padded the Padres' lead with his eighth-inning blast. Peralta has added a .255/.320/.362 slash line, 10 RBI, 11 runs scored, four doubles and no stolen bases over 103 plate appearances. He continues to occupy the strong side of a platoon in right field.
