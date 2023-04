Pomeranz (neck) has been shut down after experiencing discomfort in his throwing arm during his latest rehab appearance, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The veteran southpaw gave up three earned runs while recording one out in his most recent rehab appearance with Triple-A El Paso, likely suffering the injury during that appearance. Pomeranz was returning from flexor tendon surgery when a neck strain delayed his rehab in early April, and now his arm has started barking again. He should be considered out indefinitely.