Cease is receiving a CT scan on his head after being hit on a bounce by a comebacker in the third inning of Monday's game against the Mets, Marty Caswell of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Cease ended up on the ground after a ball hit by Francisco Lindor bounced and then struck the hurler on the back of the head in the third frame. The right-hander was checked on by trainers but stayed in the game, and he struck out the next two batters he faced. Cease ultimately departed the contest after 4.2 innings, but his departure seemed to be a result of the grand slam he gave up to the final batter he faced rather than a consequence of the hit to the head. Nonetheless, Cease is getting a CT scan to check for any issues, and the results of the testing should provide insight about whether he's in danger of missing his next start.