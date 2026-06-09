Padres' Freddy Fermin: Blasts another homer Monday

Fermin went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI single in Monday's 6-2 win over the Reds.

Fermin opened the scoring, lofting an Andrew Abbott curveball over the left-field wall for a solo homer. After failing to go deep in his first 45 appearances of the season, Fermin has now homered in three consecutive games. The recent power surge is certainly encouraging, though the catcher's overall body of work remains underwhelming. Across 130 plate appearances, the 31-year-old is slashing .161/.250/.286 with eight extra-base hits, 11 RBI and 14 runs scored.