Padres' Freddy Fermin: Lands on IL

The Padres placed Fermin on the 10-day injured list Friday with a head bruise, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It appears Fermin avoided a concussion after taking a foul tip off his mask Thursday, but he will ultimately still have to spend time on the IL, and the timing of the injury will keep him on the shelf through the All-Star break. Luis Campusano (toe) was reinstated from the injured list in a corresponding move and will presumably split reps behind the plate with Rodolfo Duran for the remainder of the first half.