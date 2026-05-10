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Padres' Freddy Fermin: Receiving break Sunday
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RotoWire Staff
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Fermin is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The Padres will give Fermin the afternoon off after he started behind the plate in the first two games of the series. Rodolfo Duran will catch for starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the final game against St. Louis.