Sheets went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday in a loss to the Diamondbacks.

San Diego managed just four hits in the loss, and Sheets' seventh-inning, 437-foot solo homer was the only ball to leave the park. It was the just the second home run over the past 23 games for the veteran slugger, though he's had a strong first half overall. Sheets has a .771 OPS through 89 contests, and with 14 homers he's just one shy of his career-high mark of 15 set in 2022 while with the White Sox.