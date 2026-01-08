Sheets and the Padres avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $4.5 million contract Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Sheets enjoyed a resurgence at the plate during his first year with the Padres, slashing .252/.317/.429 while setting new career highs with 19 homers, 71 RBI and 57 runs scored across 545 regular-season plate appearances. He'll be rewarded with a $2.9 million raise from the club and figures to remain as San Diego's primary DH in 2026.