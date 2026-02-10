Padres manager Craig Stammen said in late January that Sheets is the team's top option at first base, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Sheets' first year in San Diego was mostly a success, as he put up a .746 OPS with 19 home runs, 71 RBI, 57 runs and two stolen bases over 545 plate appearances. The former White Sox slugger made most of his appearances in left field (64 games) and at DH (63 games), but he did get reps at first base in 13 contests and has logged time at the position in 101 games in his career. It sounds like Sheets is going to enter spring training with the inside edge to be San Diego's primary first baseman, though Stammen has also mentioned Jake Cronenworth, Will Wagner and Sung-Mun Song as options at the position, per 97.3 The Fan. Sheets showed last season that he can be a productive major-league hitter, and if he's able to hold down the first-base role and gain fantasy eligibility there to go along with his current outfield eligibility, he could be a useful fantasy asset this year.