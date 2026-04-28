Padres' Gavin Sheets: Goes deep Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheets slugged a solo home run in his only plate appearance during Monday's 9-7 win against the Cubs.
Sheets began the game on the bench but entered in the seventh inning after Manny Machado was lifted as a precaution due to concern about an unspecified injury. Sheets made the most of his lone plate appearance, slugging a solo homer to right field in the bottom of the eighth frame. The long ball extended his modest hitting streak to four games, and Sheets has gone 4-for-11 with a pair of homers, three runs and six RBI during that span.
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