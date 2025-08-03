Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

With the Padres acquiring Ryan O'Hearn and Ramon Laureano from the Orioles on Thursday to bolster their lineup, Sheets looks as though he'll be in store for a downsized role. Sheets didn't end up making a start during the three-game series versus St. Louis, with the Cardinals sending two right-handers and one left-hander to the hill. Since he's a left-handed hitter, Sheets doesn't profile as a potential short-side platoon player, so he may have to settle for a part-time role against right-handed pitching when San Diego has all of its key bats available.