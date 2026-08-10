Padres' Gavin Sheets: Pops 15th homer

Sheets went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Sheets hadn't homered since June 30 versus the Cubs. During the 31-game power drought, he hit just .155 (13-for-84) with two doubles, five RBI and a 16:14 BB:K. The 30-year-old's slump, combined with the signing of Austin Hays on Sunday, could lead to Sheets losing some playing time, though he's still in the mix at first base, designated hitter and left field. Overall, Sheets is batting .214 with a .713 OPS, 15 homers, 44 RBI, 44 runs scored, 15 doubles and four stolen bases over 110 contests.