Padres' Gavin Sheets: Sitting second straight vs. lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Sheets sat against Boston lefty Connelly Early on Saturday and will do so again Sunday versus southpaw Ranger Suarez. Sheets' only start against a lefty came on Opening Day. The 29-year-old has a .636 OPS through 21 plate appearances this year, though he's been more productive over his past three contests, going 5-for-10 with two doubles, a steal, two RBI and three runs.
More News
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Taking seat Friday•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: In lineup against southpaw•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Slugs third spring homer•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Getting shot as No. 1 first baseman•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Gets $4.5 million from Padres•
-
Padres' Gavin Sheets: Perfect at plate Monday•