Sheets went 3-for-5 with a home run, two total RBI and two total runs in a 13-6 Cactus League win over the White Sox on Thursday.

Sheets was a key contributor to a big offensive performance by San Diego, swatting a two-run homer in the first inning and coming around to score following a single in the fourth. He's swung the bat well this spring, slashing .270/.400/.568 with three long balls, eight RBI, six runs and an 8:4 BB:K. Manager Craig Stammen said in late January that Sheets would be the team's top option at first base to begin the campaign, and that still appears to be the case despite the mid-February signing of Nick Castellanos, who has been seeing plenty of first-base reps during exhibition play.