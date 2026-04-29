Padres' Gavin Sheets: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheets is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Right-hander Jameson Taillon is toeing the slab for the Cubs, marking just the second time this season that the left-handed-swinging Sheets is out of the lineup versus a righty. Manny Machado is getting a start at designated hitter, and Ty France will be at first base for the Padres in Wednesday's rubber match.
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