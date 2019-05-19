Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Padres' 6-4 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

Renfroe has snapped an 0-for-13 skid with two straight multi-hit performances, and was able to launch his 11th long ball of the season in this contest with a seventh-inning three run blast off Joe Musgrove. His .240 batting average is right about in line with his career mark of .243, but Renfroe is providing strong early returns in terms of power, as he's roped nine doubles and a triple in addition to the 11 homers, leaving with him with an excellent .581 slugging percentage.