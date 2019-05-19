Padres' Hunter Renfroe: Cranks three-run homer
Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in the Padres' 6-4 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.
Renfroe has snapped an 0-for-13 skid with two straight multi-hit performances, and was able to launch his 11th long ball of the season in this contest with a seventh-inning three run blast off Joe Musgrove. His .240 batting average is right about in line with his career mark of .243, but Renfroe is providing strong early returns in terms of power, as he's roped nine doubles and a triple in addition to the 11 homers, leaving with him with an excellent .581 slugging percentage.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...