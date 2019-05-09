Renfroe went went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Mets.

The home run was Renfroe's third in the past four days, matching his total output from the previous month. The San Diego outfield is still crowded with Wil Myers, Manuel Margot and Franmil Reyes also jockeying for regular at-bats, but Renfroe should keep seeing steady action if he can provide the power on a consistent basis.