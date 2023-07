The Padres have selected Gonzalez with the 96th overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

MLB.com didn't even have a date of birth ready for Gonzalez when this pick was announced, so the high school catcher from Puerto Rico is a bit of a mystery man. He is still 17 and is listed at 6-foot, 182 pounds, and a knee injury kept him out of action for much of the spring. Gonzalez impressed with his throwing arm at the combine and is a lefty-hitting catcher who has posted loud exit velocities.