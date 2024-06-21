Merrill went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 7-6 win over Milwaukee on Thursday.

Merrill hit the second of back-to-back homers with Manny Machado in the first inning to give San Diego an early lead. The long ball was the second in as many days for Merrill, who has surged in the power department of late, with six of his nine homers on the campaign coming over his past eight games. All six of those long balls have been of the solo variety, but it's still a positive development for Merrill's fantasy managers after he went deep just three times over his first 68 games.