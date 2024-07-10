Cronenworth went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to the Mariners.

Cronenworth took Logan Gilbert deep to right in the seventh inning for the Padres' first run of the game during a night in which the team managed just four hits total. It's his 13th homer of the season, as he's on pace to set a career-high in that category after hitting 21 in 2021. Since June 20, Cronenworth is slashing a healthy .313/.271/.484 with three homers, nine RBI, 18 runs and a 5:9 BB:K in 70 plate appearances.