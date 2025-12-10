Adam (quadriceps) is expected to be ready to throw off a mound sometime during spring training, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Adam underwent surgery in September to repair a torn left quad tendon. While it seems a stint on the injured list to begin the 2026 season is likely, Adam might not need to miss much time. The 34-year-old boasts a 1.66 ERA and 101:32 K:BB over 92 regular-season innings during his time with the Padres.