Padres manager Craig Stammen said Monday that Adam (quadriceps) will begin the season on the injured list, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Coming back from surgery last September to repair a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, Adam has retired all six batters he's faced this spring. However, Stammen said Monday that the club has "got to be smart" with Adam, who should make his season debut "sometime in April, most likely." Once deemed ready, Adam is slated to fill a setup role in front of closer Mason Miller.