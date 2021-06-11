Beimel signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday and will report to Double-A San Antonio, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
It would be quite the story if Beimel manages to crack the major-league roster at some point this season. He owns a respectable 4.06 ERA in 680 innings at the major-league level, but the last of those came all the way back in 2015. The lefty is now 44 years old but has apparently kept his arm fresh, as he was clocked in the mid-90s recently after never averaging 90 mph with his fastball in any of his 13 major-league seasons.
