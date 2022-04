Ona (elbow) has appeared in three games this season for Double-A San Antonio, going 2-for-12 with two walks and an RBI.

San Diego outrighted Ona off its 40-man roster in November, after he was sidelined for most of the 2021 campaign while he recovered from surgery to remove a bone spur in his right elbow. He incurred a setback during his rehab assignment at Double-A late in the season, but the 25-year-old outfielder looks to be healthy for the start of the 2022 campaign.