Ona (elbow) underwent arthroscopic surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow Tuesday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Ona has been sidelined since the start of the regular season due to right elbow inflammation, and he'll be sidelined approximately 6-8 more weeks following his surgery. Once Ona is cleared to return, it's not yet clear whether he'll report to the major-league club, or whether he'll head to Triple-A El Paso.