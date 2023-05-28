Soto (back) is expected to return to the San Diego lineup for Tuesday's series opener in Miami, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Soto was forced to miss his first start of the season in Saturday's 10-7 loss to the Yankees after his back reportedly tightened up on him while he was swinging in the batting cage. Cassavell relayed that Soto still lobbied to start, but the Padres opted to err on the side of caution and hold the 24-year-old out for the afternoon. Soto still felt well enough to make a pinch-hit appearance in the seventh inning, so he looks like he'll be good to go coming out of Monday's team off day.