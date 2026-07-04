Padres' Luis Campusano: Activated from IL

The Padres reinstated Campusano (toe) from the injured list Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

With Freddy Fermin (head) landing on the injured list Friday, Campusano will return to the active roster to replenish San Diego's catcher depth. The 27-year-old backstop has been on the shelf since May 7 with a fractured toe, but he was cleared to begin playing in rehab games Tuesday and has since gone 2-for-6 with two walks, a homer and an additional RBI. He and Rodolfo Duran will likely split starts behind the dish until Fermin is healthy.