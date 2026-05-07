The Padres placed Campusano on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a left toe fracture.

It has yet to revealed how Campusano fractured his left toe. He had been hitting the ball well to begin the season, but was losing playing time to the better defender in Freddy Fermin. Fermin will likely continue to get more starts with Campusano on the injured list and Rodolfo Duran, who was selected from Triple-A El Paso on Thursday, serving as the backup catcher.