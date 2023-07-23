Campusano went 4-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 14-3 victory over the Tigers.

Campusano slugged his first homer since coming off the 60-day IL this week, plating Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth in the eighth by taking Jose Cisnero yard for his second long ball of the campaign. The outing doubled his season runs scored total (6), while his four RBI set a single-game career-high. The four-hit day was much needed for Campusano after he started out 1-for-10 (.100) in his first three games since being activated.