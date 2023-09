The Padres placed Campusano on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a right ankle sprain.

Campusano's injury could help explain why he's missed each of the Padres' last four games, and it will officially keep him out for the final two. The 25-year-old backstop put up a .319/.356/.491 slash line through 174 plate appearances in 2023, and he projects as San Diego's primary catcher for 2024.