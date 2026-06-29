Padres' Luis Campusano: Ready for rehab assignment

Campusano (toe) will embark on a rehab assignment with Triple-A El Paso later this week, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Campusano is ready to take the next step in his recovery from a left toe fracture that landed him on the injured list in early May. Rodolfo Duran has served as the Padres' backup catcher behind Freddy Fermin, but the former would likely be optioned to Triple-A once Campusano has been cleared to be reinstated from the 10-day IL. Barring any setbacks, Campusano could be back with the big club in early-to-mid July, perhaps prior to the All-Star break.