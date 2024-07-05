Campusano (thumb) will be activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Campusano has been on the injured list since June 22 due to a left thumb injury and has played four rehab games with Single-A Lake Elsinore, during which he went 2-for-15 with a homer and four RBI. The 25-year-old backstop said he will resume catching for the Padres on Sunday, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune, at which point he should take over for Kyle Higashioka as the Friars' primary backstop. Campusano has slashed .234/.282/.371 across 220 plate appearances this season.