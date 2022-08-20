Garcia could see save chances after manager Bob Melvin told Dennis Lin of The Athletic that the team will give Josh Hader "a little break" from the closer role.

Officially the team is going with a closer-by-committee approach, at least until Hader figures it out. Garcia was the one wrestling the job away from Taylor Rogers before the trade, and he makes for an obvious candidate to take over as the primary option in the interim. Robert Suarez and Nick Martinez are other righty candidates, along with lefty Adrian Morejon.