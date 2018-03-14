Torrens was sent to Double-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

Torrens was plucked from Low-A in the Rule 5 draft last year and the Padres managed to keep him on their roster for the entire season despite him being clearly not major-league ready. The 21-year-old hit just .163/.243/.203 in 139 plate appearances, though it's tough to blame him for that, as he really should have been spending the year at High-A. He'll head back to a level that will suit him better this season and is likely at least a year away from returning to the big leagues.