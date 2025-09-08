The Mets placed Torrens on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a right forearm contusion.

According to Laura Albanese of Newsday, Torrens said he suffered the injury while blocking a ball behind the plate in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Reds, and while he has avoided a fracture, he's sore enough that the Mets decide to make a roster move. Hayden Senger was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse to replace Torrens as the Mets' backup catcher.