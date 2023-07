Machado went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in a 5-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Machado hit one of three homers for the Padres in the contest, producing the team's first run with a solo shot in the second inning. It was the continuance of a July power surge for the third baseman, who has gone deep 11 times through 20 games this month. That has pushed him to 20 long balls and 58 RBI to go along with three steals, 50 runs and a .257/.316/.472 slash line on the campaign.