Machado (hand) went through a full pregame workout Tuesday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
That workout included a "pretty extensive" round of on-field batting practice, per Cassavell. Machado is with the Padres in Miami for their three-game series versus the Marlins, but the current expectation is that he won't be activated from the injured list until they return to San Diego for a homestand that runs from June 2-7. The star third baseman was diagnosed with a small fracture in his left hand back on May 15.