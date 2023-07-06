Machado went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and three total RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Angels.

Machado hit the lone homer of the contest for the Padres, swatting a 401-foot solo shot in the sixth inning. The third baseman also singled in a run in the third and produced another RBI with a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Machado has registered four multi-hit performances over his five games so far in July, going 9-for-20 with three homers and eight RBI over that stretch. That follows a mostly uneventful June during which he posted a .262/.292/.431 slash line with four homers over 26 contests.