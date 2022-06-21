Machado (ankle) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Machado will be held out of the lineup for the second consecutive game after suffering a left ankle sprain Sunday against the Rockies. Acting manager Ryan Flaherty previously said the team didn't believe a trip to to the injured list would be necessary, and nothing else has been reported to indicate that outlook has changed. Ha-Seong Kim will again slide over the third base in place of Machado while CJ Abrams starts at shortstop.