Beaty will start in right field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against Atlanta.

He'll stick in the starting nine for the second game in a row while top right fielder Wil Myers (thumb) remains on the bench for the third consecutive contest. If Myers' thumb issue results in him landing on the injured list, Beaty could end up settling into a strong-side platoon role in right field with either Jurickson Profar or Jose Azocar.